Prince of Persia Sands of Time Remake Coming in 2026

After constant delays and changes of developers, we finally have a timeline for the long-awaited Prince of Persia Sands of Time Remake. As announced in the Ubisoft Forward 2024, the series is currently celebrating its 35th anniversary. And, while we’ve gotten ourselves The Rogue Prince of Persia and Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, we haven’t heard anything about the remake.

Well, that changed after today’s Ubisoft Forward Showcase. At the stage, we finally got a beautiful shot of a candle, an overlooking scenery, and the release date for the Prince of Persia Sands of Time Remake. However, the game has now dropped the remake subtitle.

However, the highlight part is the release date. Prince of Persia Sands of Time Remake will launch sometime in 2026. And that’s it. There is no other information about how the game currently looks like. And none of that was shown in the Ubisoft Forward presentation. But, at least the fans aren’t left in the dark anymore.

After the initial remake reveal received a pretty sizeable outcry from the fans, the project promptly shifted to Ubisoft Montreal, the original developers. Later, news surfaced that the remake was a bad case of overambitious higher-ups at the Ubisoft India office. This wouldn’t have been a bad thing had the team consisted of the necessary knowledge and technology required to pull off the feat.

Earlier this month, we found out that Ubisoft Toronto is also joining the team to make the remake a reality alongside Montreal. Outside of that, there isn’t any news around Prince of Persia Sands of Time Remake. However, with a confirmed release window, we should start getting more details by next year.

Are you excited for the Prince of Persia Sands of Time Remake? Let us know in the comments below.