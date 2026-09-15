New Xbox Game Pass Changes Will Reportedly Remove Day-One Games Starting Next Year

Xbox is reportedly preparing a major overhaul of Xbox Game Pass next year, and that could mean saying goodbye to one of its biggest selling points. According to a new leak on ResetEra, Xbox Game Pass’ new changes include a new ads tier, a separate online multiplayer tier, and the removal of day-one games from the service entirely.

User Slayven on ResetEra revealed multiple details about the new Xbox Game Pass changes. Firstly, Microsoft will introduce a new Xbox Game Pass ad tier that costs $12.99 per month. Alongside it, Xbox will retain an ad-free tier, which will reportedly cost $19.99 per month or $239.99 annually.

Furthermore, Microsoft will reduce the price of Xbox Game Pass by $3 because the subscription service will no longer receive day-one games, starting around February to April. This suggests Fable could be the last major game Xbox releases day one on Game Pass on February 23, 2027, before Microsoft removes the feature altogether.

Image Credit: Microsoft

Now, here’s where things get interesting: Xbox will reportedly remove Cloud Streaming from Game Pass and offer it as a separate add-on instead. The add-on will reportedly cost $5.99 for 25 hours of Cloud Streaming, while Microsoft will also offer a Family Pack for an additional $5.99 per month.

The report also aligns with Xbox’s latest cloud gaming restrictions, which begin in November. Lastly, Microsoft will reportedly introduce a $10.99-per-month tier focused solely on online multiplayer. There will also be a $14.99-per-month option that gives subscribers access to the Game Pass library along with online multiplayer.

Popular industry leaker NateTheHate further vouched for the changes, saying, “Slayven previously shared Game Pass information about the tier changes — to Core/Standard — in late 2025; so the individual giving them information clearly has knowledge of some matters. Whether the intended timeline stays true or slides about, we’ll learn in due time.”

That said, what do you think about the reported new Xbox Game Pass changes? Tell us in the comments section below.