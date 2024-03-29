Home > News > Wuthering Waves Announces Pre-Registration and Milestone Rewards

Wuthering Waves Announces Pre-Registration and Milestone Rewards

Sanmay Chakrabarti
comment Comments 0
wuthering-waves-characters
In Short
  • Wuthering Waves has announced the official release date for the game and opened pre-registration for PC, Android, and iOS.
  • Kuro Games has also announced Milestone Pre-Registration and follower rewards for players, with some very useful items.
  • The livestream also suggested an exclusive reward for pre-registering the game.

Wuthering Waves just dropped the official release date during the special program hosted today on their YouTube channel, and with it came more good news. The game is currently available for Pre-Registration on Google Play Store, Apple App Store, and Epic Games Store. Wuthering Waves will also give out rewards for hitting social media follower milestones and pre-registration.

Wuthering Waves Milestone Rewards
Image Courtesy: Wuthering Waves

The Milestone rewards for Pre-Registration in Wuthering Waves include:

  • 5 Million: Shell Credit x 80k
  • 10 Million: Advanced Resonance x 10
  • 15 Million: Astrite x 200
  • 20 Million: Sigil: En Route x 1
  • 30 Million: Lustrous Tide x 20
  • 50 Million: Rangers’ Series Weapon of Choice x 1

All the pre-registration rewards are pretty useful at the start of the game, so hopefully Kuro Games can reach their target and we can get all the rewards on the release (at the moment of writing, they have already reached 15 million). Other than that, they are giving one Rangers’ Series Weapon of Choice for hitting 5 Million follower target for all of their platforms (already reached). The livestream also mentioned an exclusive reward for pre-registering.

Recommended Articles
Wuthering Waves System Requirements: Will Your Device Be Able to Run It?
Sanmay Chakrabarti Mar 14, 2024
Wuthering Waves: Confirmed Release Date, Characters, Combat & Platforms
Sanmay Chakrabarti Feb 26, 2024
10 Best Games Like Genshin Impact on Android and iOS
Abubakar Mohammed Apr 28, 2021
Echoes Wuthering Waves
Image Courtesy: Wuthering Waves (Edited by: Sanmay Chakrabarti)

The Wuthering Waves special program also touched on many of the improvements they have already made and continue to improve on after the CBT2 feedback. The livestream talked about major changes to the Echo system, making it much less grindy, improvements to character animations and sound effects, and adjustments to the main story quest chain.

So, that’s it. What do you think about the Wuthering Waves release date and milestone reward announcement from Wuthering Waves? Share your opinion on Wuthering Waves in the comment section.

#Tags
#Wuthering Waves

Sanmay Chakrabarti

An old soul who loves CRPGs and Souls-Like to death. Takes pleasure in simplifying "Complex and Hard" games for casual players with tailored guides and videos. He loves to explore new places, read fantasy fiction, watch anime, and create wacky character builds in his off time.

comment Comments 0
Leave a Reply