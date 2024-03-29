Wuthering Waves Announces Pre-Registration and Milestone Rewards

Wuthering Waves just dropped the official release date during the special program hosted today on their YouTube channel, and with it came more good news. The game is currently available for Pre-Registration on Google Play Store, Apple App Store, and Epic Games Store. Wuthering Waves will also give out rewards for hitting social media follower milestones and pre-registration. Image Courtesy: Wuthering Waves

The Milestone rewards for Pre-Registration in Wuthering Waves include:

5 Million: Shell Credit x 80k

10 Million: Advanced Resonance x 10

15 Million: Astrite x 200

20 Million: Sigil: En Route x 1

30 Million: Lustrous Tide x 20

50 Million: Rangers’ Series Weapon of Choice x 1

All the pre-registration rewards are pretty useful at the start of the game, so hopefully Kuro Games can reach their target and we can get all the rewards on the release (at the moment of writing, they have already reached 15 million). Other than that, they are giving one Rangers’ Series Weapon of Choice for hitting 5 Million follower target for all of their platforms (already reached). The livestream also mentioned an exclusive reward for pre-registering.

Image Courtesy: Wuthering Waves (Edited by: Sanmay Chakrabarti)

The Wuthering Waves special program also touched on many of the improvements they have already made and continue to improve on after the CBT2 feedback. The livestream talked about major changes to the Echo system, making it much less grindy, improvements to character animations and sound effects, and adjustments to the main story quest chain.

So, that’s it. What do you think about the Wuthering Waves release date and milestone reward announcement from Wuthering Waves? Share your opinion on Wuthering Waves in the comment section.