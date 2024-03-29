Wuthering Waves Release Date Announced by Kuro Games

Wuthering Waves is the upcoming gacha RPG with one of the most impactful combat systems. The game is developed by Kuro Games, also known as Gray Raven, and recently completed their second closed beta testing. Wuthering Waves has gone through a lot of major changes from the first closed beta to the second, completely changing storylines and redesigning many of the characters. In the special broadcast program, Kuro Games discussed about the player feedback from the CBT2 and announced the official release date for Wuthering Waves. Image Courtesy: Wuthering Waves

Wuthering Waves will release on May 22, 2024, for PC, Android, and iOS. However, the game will be available on May 23, 2024, in some regions due to the time difference.

The game is already available for pre-registration on Google Play Store and Apple App Store, and PC players can Wishlist it on Epic Games Store. There will be a pre-registration reward, so don’t miss out on it.

In the Special Event, Kuro Games has also outlined some of the changes that it has introduced after receiving feedback from community members. They revealed some major changes to the Echo System, reducing the grind to collect them and adding the Data merge feature, which will let players merge multiple echoes and get a random one based on their Data Bank level. Additionally, after capturing the Phantom Echoes, players will be able to equip the Phantom skin on all the normal echo counterparts.

Furthermore, the special program revealed many changes to the main story quests, with better arrangement of quests to have proper progression. The released version of the game will also introduce many of later enemies early on the story.

The character dialogue animations are also worked on before the release, as many feedbacks complained about characters looking stiff during dialogues.

Other than that, Kuro Games also revealed major adjustments to the sound effects of both the story cinematics and in-game action. The adjusted sound effects are much more impactful and way better feedback.

Image Courtesy: Wuthering Waves (Edited by: Sanmay Chakrabarti)

However, Kuro Games couldn’t have delayed the release anymore, as the upcoming massive Hoyoverse title, Zenless Zone Zero, has a possible 2024 release date. Releasing Wuthering Waves after the release of ZZZ would have been disastrous and Kuro Games likely knew that already.

Both the games share the same gaming player base, and Hoyoverse games have always dominated the gacha gaming space. Share your opinion on whether you think Kuro Games are doing the correct thing releasing Wuthering Waves so soon to the CBT2 test.