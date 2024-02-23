The Photos App Can Erase Objects Using AI on Windows 11 and 10

Even before the Windows 11 24H2 update rolls out, Microsoft has started shipping some useful AI features for Windows 11 and 10 users. The Photos app has received two new AI features, including Generative Erase, similar to Google’s existing Magic Eraser, and a Background removal tool to quickly remove the background from any image.

The new Photos app is available on all Insider channels of Windows 11 and 10. Even if you’re on the Release Preview channel, you can start using these new AI features in the Photos app right away.

Erase Unwanted Objects with AI on the Photos App

To access the new AI features in the Photos app, make sure you are part of any Windows Insider channel. I generally recommend the Release Preview channel because it’s very stable and gets all the new features before a wider rollout. Before (L) and After (R)

After that, just update the Photos app (version 2024.11020.21001.0 or later) from the Microsoft Store, and you can access the Generative Erase feature right away. Open any image with the Photos app and click on “Edit image” or press “Ctrl + E” to use the new tools. You can even adjust the brush size just like Google’s Magic Eraser.

In my brief testing, the Generative Erase feature worked very well. However, sometimes, it failed to remove objects as it couldn’t detect them properly. I also noticed that it left a few blemishes behind, which means the feature requires further improvements. That said, the features also work when your PC is offline which is great. It means the AI processing is being done locally.

Finally, you have the new background removal tool, which was introduced on Microsoft Paint a few months ago. Now, you get the same tool in the Photos app directly.

Overall, I found these AI features meaningful and will use them extensively in my daily workflow. My only quibble with the official Photos app is that it’s slow to open and load images which forces me to look for other photo viewers.

So what are your thoughts on the new Generative Erase feature in the Photos app? Let us know in the comment section below.