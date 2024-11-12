Valve Has Announced a White Limited Edition Steam Deck OLED: Launches Next Week

Well, we live in a world where good things come to those with patience. That is exactly what happened when Valve finally revealed a white makeover of Steam Deck OLED. But there is a catch. Unlike the normal ones, this white edition will be on sale for a limited time.

First things first. If we talk about the pricing, the Steam Deck white costs $679. This is $30 more than the regular Steam Deck OLED which is currently at a pricing of $649. Unfortunately, all you gain is the white paint job as the specs for both devices are exactly the same.

Image Credit: Valve (via Komodo, screenshot by Ishan Adhikary/ Beebom)

According to Valve, The Steam Deck OLED Limited Edition White mirrors the 1TB model’s specs, but in a sleek white and grey design. It includes a premium white carrying case and microfiber cleaning cloth.

The Steam Deck OLED Limited Edition White will be released worldwide on November 18th, 2024, at 3:00 PM PST. Priced at $679, it will be available in all Steam Deck shipping regions, including Asian markets through Komodo.

The Limited Edition Steam Deck will also ship on November 19th at 10:00 AM AEDT in Australia, alongside all other models. This will be the first time for the country to have the opportunity to buy the Steam Decks.

The Steam Deck OLED: Limited Edition White will be available in limited quantities across all regions (US, CA, UK, EU, AU, and Komodo). To assure fair distribution, Valve will limit purchases to one unit per account. To be eligible, your account must have a prior Steam purchase before November 2024 and be in good standing. Although there is nothing extra to gain, I think the limited-edition part is the selling point of this device.

Valve claims once the devices are out of stock, they will no longer come back in the stores. So, are you grabbing the Steam Deck white just for the limited edition tag? Or, you will go for the default white Asus ROG Ally X? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.