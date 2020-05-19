Xiaomi took the wraps off its next-generation Android skin, MIUI 12, in China less than a month ago. It brings along a new polished UI, Mi Health, Super Wallpapers, and a slew of privacy enhancements. And we cannot forget about the redesigned iOS-like quick settings pane in MIUI 12.

As announced earlier last week, the Chinese giant took center stage today to debut the MIUI 12 software update for global users. The global ROM packs most of the features we have seen in the Chinese version. But more importantly, Xiaomi shared the global MIUI 12 update rollout schedule at the event.

So, we now know exactly when your favorite Mi, Redmi, or Poco smartphone will get the update in India. So, let’s not waste any more time and take a look at the entire list of phones that will get the MIUI 12 update:

MIUI 12 Global Rollout Schedule

Xiaomi confirmed that MIUI 12 update rollout will begin with five devices globally and it includes the Redmi K20 series in India. The rollout will kick off by the end of June. The rest of the phones in the company’s portfolio, dating back to 2018, will receive the update in the months to follow.

However, if you can’t wait, Xiaomi will open up the MIUI 12 beta testing program for its global markets next week. You could jump into the Mi Community app and apply to be a part of the same. Until then, here’s a list of Xiaomi that will get the MIUI 12 update and Poco phones it’s time to rejoice.

Round One (starts by end of June)

Mi 9

Mi 9T

Redmi K20

Mi 9T Pro

Redmi K20 Pro

Round Two (no exact timeline)

Redmi Note 7

Redmi Note 7S

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Redmi Note 8/ 8T

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi Note 9

Poco F1

Mi 10 Pro

Mi 10

Poco F2 Pro

Poco X2

Mi 10 Lite

Mi Note 10

Mi Note 10 Lite

Mi 8

Mi 8 Pro

Mi 8 Lite

Mi Mix 3

Mi Mix 2S

Mi Mix 2

Mi 9 SE

Mi 9 Lite

Mi Note 3

Mi Max 3

Redmi Y2/ Redmi S2

Redmi Note 5

Redmi Note 5 Pro

Redmi 6A

Redmi 6

Redmi 6 Pro

Redmi Note 6 Pro

Redmi Y3

Redmi 7

Redmi 7A

Redmi 8

Redmi 8A/ 8A Dual

Redmi Note 9S

Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

I know the list above includes a number of phones that never launched in India. It’s an update rollout schedule for the global market and well, phones like Mi Mix 3 or the Mi 9 series, did launch in Europe last year. The biggest news, however, is that both Poco F1 and Poco X2 will receive the MIUI 12 update before the end of this year. It will be based on Android 10, of course, as its successor is still not out yet.

So, is your device among the ones to receive the feature-packed MIUI 12 update? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.