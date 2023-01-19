WhatsApp Testing the Ability to Post Voice Notes as Statuses

A few months ago, it was reported that WhatsApp is considering the idea of introducing voice statuses. Turns out, this will soon become an official feature as the Meta-owned messaging platform is now testing it for some users as part of its beta program. Here’s a look at the details.

WhatsApp Voice Status Feature to Arrive Soon

WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.23.2.8 has brought Voice Status updates to some beta users, allowing them to upload vanishing audio, which will disappear after 24 hours. A recent report by WABetaInfo includes a screenshot of the feature in action.

It is shown that a new microphone icon will appear within the text status section, tapping on which will help users upload a Voice Status. You can check it out below. There will also be an option to delete the voice recording before uploading, similar to how users can discard the recorded voice note before sending it to someone.

Image: WABetaInfo

The privacy settings meant for video or photo Statuses apply to the voice-based ones too. So, the Voice Statuses will be end-to-end encrypted and users will be able to choose the people they want to share them with. This includes the option to share will all contacts or selected contacts. Some can be excluded too.

It is also suggested that users will be able to share a voice note of up to 30 seconds. Although, there’s no word on when this will reach the stable users. Considering the testing has begun, this could happen soon. In addition to this, WhatsApp is also testing the ability to block people directly via the chat list or message notification.

We will let you know whenever these new WhatsApp features become official. So, stay tuned and do share your thoughts on them in the comments below.