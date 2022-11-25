WhatsApp Might Soon Let You Post Voice Statuses

WhatsApp’s version of Stories has arguably proven to be popular amongst people. The feature lets you post a photo, video, or text, which will vanish after 24 hours. This functionality could soon get an update, which will introduce Voice Statuses. Here’s what this is about.

WhatsApp Voice Status to Launch Soon

It is suggested (via WABetaInfo) that WhatsApp is planning to introduce Voice Status, which will basically allow you to post audio as a Status. This is a part of the Meta-owned messaging app’s iOS version and was previously spotted on WhatsApp beta for Android too.

A screenshot shows a voice note shared a Status. This Voice Status will get a microphone icon at the bottom right corner, thus, acting as a differentiator between regular Statuses and the Voice ones. You can check it out for a better idea.

Image: WABetaInfo

The report reveals that you will get to post a voice note of up to 30 seconds along with a text. The Voice Statuses will be end-to-end encrypted and will be shown to people you will choose based on your privacy settings.

To recall, WhatsApp is also testing the ability show to link previews in Status. Voice Status is currently under development and there’s no word on when it and link previews will show up for users. We also don’t when this will reach the general audience. We should get more information on this soon, so stay tuned to this space.

In related news, WhatsApp is testing a screen lock feature and a dedicated Calls tab for its desktop version. Do share your thoughts on the new features WhatsApp has been testing in the comments below.