WhatsApp Testing Login Approval, Phone Number Sharing Privacy Features

WhatsApp is testing a couple of new features, which are meant to further enhance users’ privacy. It is suggested that the Meta-owned messaging platform will soon introduce login approval and phone number sharing features, as spotted by WABetaInfo. Here’s a look at what these features are all about.

New WhatsApp Features in Testing

A recent report by WABetaInfo reveals that WhatsApp is planning on adding login approvals. This is added security feature, which will come in handy if someone tries to log into your WhatsApp account from another device when the 6-digit PIN is wrongly shared.

If there’s a login attempt from another device, WhatsApp will now send an in-app login request notification to the user. In case that’s not your doing, you can easily deny the request and protect your WhatsApp account from being misused.

This will come in addition to the double verification code, which is also being tested as of now. It will show another verification code when there’s a login attempt from another device. However, you should know that both these features are under development and there’s no word on when they will be ready to ship to users. You can still check out what the login approval notification will look like.

Image: WABetaInfo

WhatsApp is also testing a phone number sharing feature, which will hide your number from certain WhatsApp groups and the newly announced Communities.

With this disabled by default, your number won’t show up, making it easier for you to maintain your privacy when you are a part of an unknown group or sub-group. It will be available under the group settings and can be enabled if you would want to share the number. Have a look at it below.

Image: WABetaInfo

In addition to this, another WABetaInfo report says that WhatsApp has started rolling out emoji reactions for disappearing Status to some beta users. As part of the test, there will be 8 emoji options, including Smiling Face with Heart-Eyes, Face with Tears of Joy, Face with Open Mouth, Crying Face, Folded Hands, Clapping Hands, Party Popper, and Hundred Points.

It remains to be seen when Status emoji reactions, along with the aforementioned privacy features start rolling out for the general audience. We will give you more details on this once we have some. Therefore, stay tuned to this space, and do share your thoughts on this in the comments below.