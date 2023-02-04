WhatsApp to Soon Introduce the Ability to Pin Messages

WhatsApp tends to expand its capabilities as a messaging platform by introducing new features. The Meta-owned messaging app often tests features before making them official and in a similar fashion is now testing the ability to pin individual messages. Here are the details to know.

WhatsApp Tests Pinning Messages

WABetaInfo reports that WhatsApp has released an Android beta update, version 2.23.3.17, which allows users to pin messages in individual or group chats. This will come in pretty handy for keeping track of important messages (especially in group chats), which can often get lost when new ones come in.

This functionality comes in addition to the ability to pin important chats. This feature allows people to keep the most-used ones at the top of the app so they remain at the forefront. A screenshot in the report suggests that if a message is pinned in a chat and the recipient uses an old WhatsApp version, a notification will appear for them to update the app to see the pinned messages.

Image: WABetaInfo

For those who don’t know, WhatsApp already allows people to star messages deemed important but this requires a couple of additional steps. Pinning messages can directly put the prominent ones at the top without the need for opening additional settings.

In addition to this, WhatsApp is testing calling shortcuts for the ease of calling people on WhatsApp and in-app banners to tell people that they can share files up to 2GB in size. It was also found testing the ability to share photos in their original quality, which can be really helpful.

Since these features are in beta, there’s no word on when they will reach all. Whenever it does, we will be sure to keep you posted. Meanwhile, do share your thoughts on them in the comments below.