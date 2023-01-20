You Will Be Soon Able to Share High-Quality Images on WhatsApp

One pain point, as many would agree, is how WhatsApp compresses the images before sending them, thus, reducing their quality significantly. But, this is expected to change soon and we might finally be able to send and get high-quality photos on WhatsApp. Here are the details.

WhatsApp to Improve the Quality of Shared Photos

WABetaInfo‘s recent report highlights a new feature that has been spotted as part of WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.23.2.11. This update shows an option for you to choose the quality of the images being sent so that the highest quality is attained.

As per a screenshot shared, there will be a new settings option within the editing/drawing section while sending a photo or video. This new option will let you send photos in their original quality without compressing them. Check out the screenshot below.

Image: WABetaInfo

Earlier, WhatsApp introduced the option to send images in Automatic, Best Quality, and Data Saver modes but these don’t bring along any major changes to the image quality. Sharing photos in their original quality will help people big time and there won’t be a need for sharing via email or any other platform.

One thing to note is that this feature is still in the works and there’s no word on when it will reach users, both beta and stable. When and if this happens, it is most likely expected for iOS users too. We will keep you posted on this once things get official.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is also testing the ability for you to share voice notes as Statuses in addition to sharing texts, photos, and videos. This is all expected to reach all soon. So, what do think of the new WhatsApp features in the making? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.