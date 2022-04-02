WhatsApp to Introduce New Forwarding Limits to Reduce Spam

WhatsApp currently lets you forward a message marked as “forwarded” with up to 5 chats at a time. You can forward messages with the “Forwarded many times” tag to a single chat at a time. As first spotted by WhatsApp tipster WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is now adding more forwarding limitations in an attempt to reduce spam and misinformation prevalent on the platform.

WhatsApp Message Forwarding Limits

With the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.7.2 update that started rolling out last month, WhatsApp started limiting messages with the “forwarded” tag to be forwarded to one group chat at a time. Meanwhile, you can share messages marked as “forwarded many times” with up to one chat/ group chat at a time.

For those curious about why WhatsApp is imposing these new limitations, here’s what the company states in a support post. “These messages can only be forwarded to one chat at a time, as a way to help keep conversations on WhatsApp intimate and personal. This also helps slow down the spread of rumors, viral messages, and fake news,” reads WhatsApp’s support post.

Users who try to forward a forwarded message to multiple group chats will now get an error message. The error message states “Forwarded messages can only be sent to one group chat at a time”. You can check out the warning pop-up below:

WABetaInfo reports that the feature is now making its way to WhatsApp beta for iOS. As mentioned above, the update comes a month after the feature’s introduction on WhatsApp beta on Android. As per the report, the feature is available in WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.7.0.76. But if you are not seeing the warning, you could expect it to reach you over the coming weeks.