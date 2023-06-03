WhatsApp Found Testing Redesigned Settings for iOS Users

In an effort to make the messaging app more appealing to its users, WhatsApp is set to make significant design improvements. It was recently reported that WhatsApp is testing a bottom navigation bar and a redesigned Context Menu on Android. Now, we are hearing about some changes for iOS too. Keep reading below to know more.

WhatsApp for iOS to See Some Design Changes!

As per a WABetaInfo report, WhatsApp is testing a redesigned Settings page for iOS users as part of the iOS beta version, 23.11.0.75. WhatsApp is planning a complete redesign of the Settings menu in iOS. The Settings tab is now a circular window featuring your profile photo.

There is a new shortcut right at the top to access and share your QR Code with ease. Additionally, there are three new shortcuts: Profile, Privacy, and Contacts just below the QR Code shortcut. Check out the screenshot below for a better idea.

Image: WABetaInfo

This is similar to how the messaging platform is planning a redesigned Settings page for Android. Given that it is testing the same for iOS, we can expect a stable rollout soon. It is also expected to introduce new styles for each section on iOS and a translucent tab bar too.

There’s some change for Android too. WhatsApp is testing a redesigned keyboard with the pill-shaped Emoji Category Bar on top. In a shared screenshot (below), the bar is shown containing three distinctive options viz: Emojis, GIFs, and Stickers.

Image: WABetaInfo

You will now be able to easily switch between the three, which is something really important for an instant messaging platform. Additionally, the attachment sharing button and the emoji keyboard button will also be moved upwards to maintain the design continuity. There’s no word on whether or not it will reach iOS but it could be the case eventually.

With these design changes in the pipeline, WhatsApp is doubling down on its commitment to bring a complete overhaul of the messaging app, which will be uniform across Android and iOS. The messaging giant is focusing on every minute detail to provide the most holistic experience to its users.

One thing to keep in mind is that the aforementioned tweaks are still under development. Hence, there’s no telling when these changes will be available for everyone. However, given how regularly WhatsApp introduces new features, we can expect this one to arrive soon. We will keep you updated on the same. In the meantime, do share your thoughts in the comments below.