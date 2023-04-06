WhatsApp Is Planning a Change Android Users Could Love

WhatsApp could soon introduce a major design change for Android users, which will be copied from its iOS app. The change will happen after years and will help in keeping WhatsApp look consistent across Android and iOS. Here’s what to expect.

WhatsApp for Android Going for a Makeover

A recent report by WABetaInfo suggests that WhatsApp is testing a new ‘modern and intuitive‘ look for Android as part of the new beta update version 2.23.8.4. This will lead to the introduction of the bottom navigation bar to access various functionalities.

If this sounds familiar, you should know that a navigation bar at the bottom already resides in the WhatsApp for iOS app. This will allow easy access to Chats, Statuses, Communities, and Calls. Currently, WhatsApp for Android houses all these options, which look monotonous and boring. This new look can feel refreshing and can even help users adapt to Android when they make a switch from iOS. You can check this out below.

Image: WABetaInfo

One thing to note is that this new change is still under development and there’s no word on when it will be available for users, be it beta or stable. This could happen soon but there’s no tentative timeline.

Meanwhile, the Meta-owned messaging platform is also testing the ability to lock chats so that you can save them from people prying on your privacy. This feature is also in the works, so, there’s no word on when this will roll out for all.

As for what has already been rolled, WhatsApp recently added new group admin controls, which allow them to keep a check on people being added to the group and see the groups they have in common with others.

We will keep you updated on what WhatsApp plans to do in the future. Stay tuned for more information and do share your thoughts on the possibility of a revamped WhatsApp for Android app in the comments below.