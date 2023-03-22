WhatsApp Has Some Features Group Admins May Like

If you manage tons of WhatsApp groups, here’s some news for you. WhatsApp has introduced a couple of new features, which will help you as an admin easily manage your groups. Check out the details below.

New WhatsApp Group Features Introduced

These new WhatsApp features were introduced via Meta’s Instagram Broadcast Channel, which came into being very recently. You can know about them over here. These new features will benefit admins who either look after a few standalone groups or have included theirs as part of a Community.

First up is a privacy feature, which will help admins easily choose the people they want to let into a group when they share the group’s joining link or makes the group joinable in a Community. With this, it would become easy to keep the group environment safe as not everyone would be allowed entry into it.

The second feature is the ability for users to see the common groups with others. There will be an option to look for common groups with someone by searching for their names and a list will appear.

These new features come in addition to the recently introduced Communities, which is a larger attempt for people to manage their groups in one place. If you want to know the difference between Communities and groups, check out our article for the same. To recall, the messaging platform started rolling out Communities back in November 2022.

WhatsApp also introduced some group features like the ability to add up to 1,024 members to a single group or help admins delete messages. There’s another feature, which only notifies admins when someone exits a group.

The new WhatsApp group features will begin rolling out to users globally in the coming weeks. Stay tuned for the update to arrive on your Android or iOS phone and meanwhile, don’t forget to share your thoughts about the new WhatsApp features in the comments below.