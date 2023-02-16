WhatsApp Adds a Slew of New Features for Android Users

WhatsApp is often seen adding new features for users. It recently introduced some new additions for Status updates for both Android and iOS users. But the latest round of features is meant specifically for its Android app version, which has now started rolling out. Here’s what the new changelog includes.

WhatsApp has released a new update for Android, version 2.23.3.77, which adds the ability to attach captions to documents while sending them. This will be similar to how one can add captions to photos and videos when they are being sent to others.

One interesting feature as part of the update is the ability to send up to 100 photos and videos at the same time. This is a much-needed inclusion and will help big time when you are required to send those photos from the outing you had with friends. To recall, the previous limit was 30.

Another addition is longer group descriptions and subjects to better describe the WhatsApp group you are on. Further, there’s now the ability for you to create customized stickers and even send them across as stickers. This was introduced earlier but reached primarily the iOS users. In case you want to know how to go about this, check out our article on how to create and send WhatsApp Avatars.

All these new features have started rolling out but it remains to be seen when they will be available for WhatsApp for iOS too. These come in addition to the recently added ability to post Voice Statuses, link previews, and more.

WhatsApp is also testing a new Kept Messages feature to forever keep disappearing messages by tapping on this new option under the Chat Info section. This feature was under development earlier and it seems like it is all set to make its official entry soon. We will keep you posted on this, so, stay tuned. Meanwhile, do share your thoughts about the new WhatsApp features in the comments below.