WhatsApp to Soon Let People Keep Disappearing Messages

WhatsApp is expected to update its disappearing messages and this will be yet another page taken from Snapchat’s book. This new functionality will allow people to keep the vanishing messages even when they have disappeared. Here are the details to know.

WhatsApp Testing “Kept Messages” Feature

A recent report by WABetaInfo reveals that WhatsApp is expected to include a new “Kept Messages” option under the Chat Info section of a chat.

This will allow the conversion of disappearing messages into normal messages and hence, users will be able to keep them even after disappearing messages have gone. It will be similar to how one can keep a vanishing message on Snapchat by simply saving it.

The option is said to be available when disappearing messages are enabled and can be accessed by all the chat members. WABetaInfo has shared a screenshot of the feature too for us to get an idea of it. Have a look at the image below.

Image: WABetaInfo

It is revealed that Kept Messages are still under development and there’s no word on when this feature will be available for users, be it beta or stable. We shall get more updates on this soon. So, do stay tuned.

Meanwhile, the Meta-owned messaging platform is testing another feature for group chats, which will allow people to see the past participants for the duration of 60 days. This information can be accessed by heading to the Group Info section. This is what the new section is expected to look like.

Image: WABetaInfo

WhatsApp is also expected to introduce a feature, which will silently let people exit a group. It remains to be seen when these features will reach people using Android and iOS. Keep on reading Beebom.com for more future updates related to WhatsApp and don’t forget to share your thoughts regarding these expected WhatsApp features in the comments below.