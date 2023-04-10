Android Users, WhatsApp Might Be Getting This Useful iOS Feature Soon

WhatsApp plans to provide some useful features to Android users, which have existed for those using iOS for a while now. It was recently suggested that a UI change is in tow and now we have details on another handy feature, which will finally be available on WhatsApp for Android. Here are the details to know.

WABetaInfo reports that WhatsApp might soon be adding the ability to save or edit contacts directly from its Android app making things hassle-free. The feature is being tested as part of WhatsApp’s beta versions 2.23.8.2, 2.23.8.4, 2.23.8.5, and 2.23.8.6 and is available for some beta testers.

With this, you can save a contact and even include additional details like email IDs or important dates associated with the person directly on WhatsApp. Presently, you are directed to the phone’s contact app to perform the deed, and switching between apps can be pretty time-consuming. It won’t be the case once this feature rolls out.

WhatsApp for iOS already has the functionality of saving and editing contacts within the app, so, it would be nice for Android users to finally get this small yet handy feature. You can check out what the UI will look like from the screenshot shared below.

Image: WABetaInfo

You should know that this feature is currently for select beta users and there’s no word on when it will be available for all. Although be assured, this could happen pretty soon.

Meanwhile, a bottom navigation bar is also underway for Android users, making the WhatsApp UI consistent and similar to iOS. This will be a much-needed change and should be liked by many. You can also expect features like the ability to lock individual chats for enhanced privacy. Plus, there could be something for iOS users too; the ability to share Status as Facebook Stories without leaving the app.

We will keep you posted on when and if these features will reach stable users. So, stay tuned and do share your thoughts on WhatsApp for Android getting yet another iOS feature in the comments below.