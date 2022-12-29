WhatsApp’s Desktop Version to Get Multiple Chat Selection Option

WhatsApp is planning on adding a new feature to its desktop version, which will help users easily manage their chats with the help of the new multiple-chat selection feature. Read on to know how this will work.

WhatsApp for Desktop New Feature in the Works

As per a recent report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on adding a new ‘Select Chats’ option to its web/desktop client. With this, it will become easier for users to select multiple chats at once to mark them as read or unread. This will also allow users to mute multiple chats together.

Currently, it’s a rather tedious task to perform these actions for multiple chats on WhatsApp for Desktop. A screenshot in the report shows the new ‘Select Chats’ option under the chat menu present in the top right corner. You can have a look at what this looks like.

Image: WABetaInfo

You should know that this feature is still under development and there’s no word on when it will reach users. We can expect the new multiple chat selection feature to be a part of the next year’s WhatsApp feature drop.

In addition to this, the Meta-owned messaging platform is also expected to introduce the ability to report Status updates on its desktop version in case there’s something derogatory or suspicious shared. This could also reach Android and iOS versions too but, it remains to be seen when this will happen.

We will let you know whenever we get an update on the aforementioned features that are being beta-tested. So, stay tuned. Meanwhile, WhatsApp will stop working on over 40 smartphones after December 31. Do check out the list to see whether or not yours is a part of the list!