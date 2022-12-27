WhatsApp Will Stop Working on These Phones After December 31

Every year, WhatsApp tends to end support for some devices considered obsolete. This year too, the Meta-owned messaging platform won’t run on over 40 smartphones, which includes two older iPhones, after December 31. Check out if your phone in on the list.

These Phones Won’t Support WhatsApp!

WhatsApp is ending for the devices and the operating system that are being used the least and are pretty old. Currently, WhatsApp supports Android version 4.1 and above, iOS 12 and above, and KaiOS 2.5.0 and above (including the JioPhone and the JioPhone 2).

The list (via GizChina) contains 49 phones that will not be able to run WhatsApp post December 31. Have a look at it.

Apple : iPhone 5, iPhone 5c

: iPhone 5, iPhone 5c Samsung : Galaxy Ace 2, Galaxy Core, Galaxy S2, Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Xcover 2

: Galaxy Ace 2, Galaxy Core, Galaxy S2, Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Xcover 2 LG : LG Enact, Lucid 2, Optimus 4X HD, Optimus F3, Optimus F3Q, Optimus F5, Optimus F6, Optimus F7, Optimus L2 II, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus L5, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L7, Optimus L7 II, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus Nitro HD

: LG Enact, Lucid 2, Optimus 4X HD, Optimus F3, Optimus F3Q, Optimus F5, Optimus F6, Optimus F7, Optimus L2 II, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus L5, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L7, Optimus L7 II, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus Nitro HD Sony : Xperia Arc S, Xperia miro, Xperia Neo L

: Xperia Arc S, Xperia miro, Xperia Neo L Huawei : Ascend D, Ascend D1, Ascend D2, Ascend G740, Ascend Mate, Ascend P1

: Ascend D, Ascend D1, Ascend D2, Ascend G740, Ascend Mate, Ascend P1 Wiko Cink Five

Wiko Darknight ZT

Memo ZTE V956

Quad XL

Lenovo A820

Archos 53 Platinum

Grand S Flex ZTE

Grand X Quad V987 ZTE

HTC Desire 500

While most people would be on newer Android or iOS versions and have access to the latest smartphones (leaving a small set of people getting affected by this changed), old phones might still be in use and if yours on the list, it is time to upgrade! Do let us know if you are still using any of the aforementioned smartphones in the comments below.