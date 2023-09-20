WhatsApp Business Gets New Features; Check Them Out!

WhatsApp has introduced new features for its Business version at the Conversations 2023 event. These updates make it easier for you to interact with various businesses. Plus, there’s something for the businesses too. Here are the details to know.

New WhatsApp Business Features

Firstly, the WhatsApp Business app has got Flows. This will make it easier for people to make choices while interacting with businesses. Suppose, you are planning to book tickets via WhatsApp. To help you easily select the destination, seat, and more, you will get better and streamlined menu options, thanks to Flows. Flows will also be customizable and will be available to people using the WhatsApp Business Platform in the coming weeks.

Another addition is the ability to easily make payments within the app itself via your preferred mode of payment to a business without leaving the app. You can choose from supported UPI apps, debit and credit cards, and more. WhatsApp has also collaborated with PayU and Razorpay for this so that you can transact without leaving the chat.

Lastly, businesses on WhatsApp will be able to access Meta Verified to get the ‘pristine‘ blue tick. Business account holders will have to do the necessary to verify themselves and in return, get the verification tick, along with ‘enhanced account support and impersonation protection.‘ This will be in the testing phase for small businesses soon before getting rolled out widely. There’s no word on the pricing details but we expect it to be the same as the Meta Verified costs. You can check out the details here.

These new features come in addition to the recently introduced business tools like WhatsApp Ads for them to reach more people. So, what are your thoughts about the new features of the WhatsApp Business platform? Let us know in the comments below.