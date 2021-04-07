To help WhatsApp Business users manage their product catalogs right from desktops, WhatsApp is now allowing them to create and organize catalogs using its desktop app. Apart from this, the messaging giant also introduced a new feature that lets business owners hide unavailable products from their catalog and unhide them again when they become available.

Catalog Management on WhatsApp Business Desktop

If you did not know, WhatsApp introduced the catalog feature for its business users back in 2019. Later, the company improved the feature by adding sharing-support and QR codes. However, the feature was only available on WhatsApp’s mobile platform until now.

WhatsApp says, “this will be extremely helpful for businesses with big inventories like a restaurant or clothing store so they can manage their catalog from a bigger screen”.

Hide/Unhide Items from Catalog

Besides bringing catalog management to its desktop client, the Facebook-owned company also introduced a hide/unhide feature for products in catalogs. Thanks to this, WhatsApp business users will now be able to hide specific items or a bulk of items in a catalog from their customers when they are unavailable. They can also unhide them once they become available again.

WhatsApp Business users can access the new feature from Settings -> Business tools -> Catalog. Here, users can hide one or more items in a catalog that are unavailable. Once the items become hidden, they will still appear on the catalog manager with a small “hide icon” over their names.

Also, when the existing hidden items become available again, users can unhide them by going to the product detail page. You can also unhide multiple items at once by pressing and holding one of the hidden items until the green checkboxes appear.

Both the features are currently rolling out to all WhatsApp Business users around the world. And with these two additions, WhatsApp aims to enhance the user experience of small businesses that use its platform to connect with their customers.