WhatsApp Tests A Status Archive Feature For Businesses

WhatsApp is hard at work to redesign its Android app and improve existing features as well. Recently we saw the messaging giant test features like usernames and a screen-sharing feature. Now it seems that WhatsApp is planning to improve the Status tab with a new feature for Business profiles. Check out the details below.

WhatsApp Status Archive Feature in the Works

As per a WABetaInfo report, the messaging giant is testing a new status archiving feature as part of the WhatsApp Business beta for Android 2.23.11.18. This feature will enable businesses to share their previously made status updates again with their customers whenever required.

Source: WABetainfo

As you can see from the screenshot above, if your account is eligible, you will receive a banner notification within the Status Tab. You can enable Status Archive by clicking on the Archive Settings option. Once enabled, any status update you post moving forward will still remain accessible to you even after the customary 24-hour expiration period for up to 30 days. This is similar to how you can see Story Archives on Instagram.

Archived status updates are private and are only visible to the respective business account. Additionally, you can also modify your archive preferences and view your archived updates straight from the Status tab. This can prove to be a very handy feature as it will allow businesses to republish their stories for maximum reach and engagement. This feature will also benefit businesses during their customary campaigns and promotions. Businesses will also have the capability to create Facebook and Instagram advertisements using archived status.

As of now, Whatsapp is making this feature available to select beta testers. More business accounts will receive this feature over the coming weeks. There is no update as to whether this feature will seep into the regular WhatsApp accounts. For now, if you are on the WhatsApp Beta channel for Android, give this feature a shot. If you haven’t received it yet, wait for a few weeks. It should arrive shortly. Stay tuned for further updates.