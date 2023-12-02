Latest WhatsApp Beta Lets You Add New Channel Admins

One of the biggest updates in WhatsApp was the new channels. And while only one admin (owner) could manage it, it is now slowly changing for both platforms. WhatsApp is soon introducing a new update, overhauling the management policies for WhatsApp Channels.

The latest WhatsApp beta update introduced into the TestFlight beta program (iOS 23.25.10.70) has given this handy feature. You can finally add more channel admins! Users present in the channel will be selected and promoted to admin status.

Image Courtesy: WABetaInfo

WABetaInfo had earlier reported work on this feature in the form of an Android beta update. However, this feature is now slowly rolling out to iOS users too. As can be seen with the image provided via WABetaInfo, channel admins will now be able to search for and invite admins to their channels. This definitely makes managing larger channels much easier since the owner can add more admins to assist in the process at any time.

Meta has been evolving this feature ever since the introduction, and it looks like it will continue. The messaging app used to be for smaller groups, but now, with this new feature, WhatsApp has introduced communication with a virtually unlimited number of people. Similarly, Mete also added Discord-like voice chats with up to 128 members in an earlier beta update. Beebom too has its own WhatsApp channel, which you can follow below! Beebom's Official WhatsApp Channel has crossed 400,000 users! ♥️



What do you think of this update to WhatsApp Channels allowing owners to add additional admins? Let us know in the comments below.