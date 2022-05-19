What Is WhatsApp Premium – Explained!

Anyone who uses WhatsApp regularly might know that the Meta-owned messaging app is available for free. WhatsApp does not support ads or any paid services, but it is now preparing to launch a new subscription service called WhatsApp Premium. Yeah, the messaging giant has finally decided to monetize its service, and we are here to tell you everything about it. The feature is currently in the works and popular tipster WABetaInfo has spotted the premium subscription in the beta version of WhatsApp. In this article, we have explained everything we know about WhatsApp Premium ahead of the official rollout of the subscription plan.

WhatsApp Premium: Everything You Need to Know (2022)

What is WhatsApp Premium?

WhatsApp Premium is an upcoming subscription service from WhatsApp for businesses. With WhatsApp Premium, business accounts will have additional features such as vanity URLs and more linked devices. To clarify, WhatsApp is not going to charge regular users with a subscription for accessing the app.

WhatsApp Premium: Features

Since the Meta-owned platform has not officially unveiled WhatsApp Premium, we don’t know all the details of the service just yet. That said, these are the features we know will be included in the service, courtesy of WABetaInfo:

Up to 10 Linked Devices

Although you can now use WhatsApp on multiple devices, you are limited to your phone and four other devices. That, however, will change with WhatsApp Premium. Businesses with a subscription will be able to add up to 10 additional devices to their accounts. This should come in handy for small and medium-sized businesses that have a dedicated social media team to handle their WhatsApp accounts.

Vanity URL

Another WhatsApp Premium subscription benefit we know about so far is vanity URL. WhatsApp Premium subscribers will get the option to generate a custom link for their businesses. For example, Beebom could potentially have an official WhatsApp account accessed through a unique URL like wa.me/beebomco.

Image: WABetaInfo

As WABetaInfo points out, your business phone number is not hidden when you create a vanity URL. Users will still see the phone number when they contact you via WhatsApp. However, creating a short custom URL with the business name makes it more memorable and could potentially attract new users through word-of-mouth.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is there WhatsApp Premium?

Not yet. WhatsApp is working to introduce WhatsApp Premium as an optional subscription for businesses.

When is WhatsApp Premium coming?

There’s no info on WhatsApp Premium’s availability at the time of writing this article. However, since the feature has started showing up behind the scenes, we could expect WhatsApp to roll it out over the coming months.

What is WhatsApp Premium’s price?

Regarding the availability, we don’t know how much the WhatsApp Premium subscription will cost. We will have to wait for the company to reveal the pricing details of the subscription service.

Improve Business Reach with WhatsApp Premium

So, that’s everything we know about WhatsApp Premium at the moment. Once available, you can access and subscribe to the subscription service from your business account across Android, iOS, and desktop. We will update this article as soon as WhatsApp officially announces the specifics of the feature, so stay tuned for updates.