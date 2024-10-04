Home > AI > What is ChatGPT Canvas and How to Use It

What is ChatGPT Canvas and How to Use It

Arjun Sha
comment Comments 0
In Short
  • ChatGPT Canvas is a new way to interact with the AI chatbot. It offers a separate window to make targeted edits and collaborate with the tool further.
  • It works with the GPT-4o model and you can refine text and code outputs seamlessly.
  • ChataGPT Canvas also offers some shortcuts to quickly make adjustments to the generated output.

OpenAI has added a new feature called ‘Canvas’ to ChatGPT. It works with the GPT-4o model and aims to close the gap between AI and human interaction. ChatGPT Canvas offers a new interface where users can refine text or code output in a separate window, besides the chat interface.

ChatGPT Canvas allows you to highlight a certain part of the output and make changes then and there. Basically, you can select a portion of the output and give inline feedback, and Canvas makes targeted edits keeping the whole project in mind. Earlier, in a criticism of the chatbot interface, I had written that interaction with an AI system should not die in the four corners of a text chatbox.

With ChatGPT Canvas, OpenAI is addressing the limitation of the chatbot interface. So far, we have seen that chatbots are largely the de-facto way of interacting with AI systems. Anthropic recently introduced Claude Artifacts which offers a new way to interact with and visualize AI-generated output.

chatgpt canvas demo

Similar to that, ChatGPT Canvas lets you polish your work without back-and-forth interaction with the chatbot. You can make direct edits in Canvas, like a copy editor or code reviewer. OpenAI has included some pre-made writing shortcuts for Canvas such as inline editing suggestions, document length adjustment, reading level customization based on audience expertise, grammar checking, and emoji addition.

As for code, Canvas shortcuts include reviewing code, adding logs and comments, detecting and fixing bugs, and translating the code to a different language (JavaScript, TypeScript, Python, Java, C++, or PHP).

ChatGPT Canvas is currently in beta and already available to ChatGPT Plus and Team users. OpenAI says ChatGPT free users will get Canvas access when it’s out of beta. Here is how to use the ChatGPT Canvas feature right now.

Related Articles
I Tried Out ChatGPT Advanced Voice Mode, and It’s Not What OpenAI Demoed
Arjun Sha Sep 30, 2024
6 Things You Should Know About OpenAI’s ChatGPT o1 Models
Arjun Sha Sep 17, 2024
How to Use the New ChatGPT o1 Model Right Now
Arjun Sha Sep 13, 2024

How to Use ChatGPT Canvas

  • Open chatgpt.com (visit) and choose ‘ChatGPT 4o with canvas’ in the drop-down menu. Make sure you are subscribed to ChatGPT Plus.
choose chatgpt canvas
  • Next, enter the prompt on what you want to create. A separate window will open up with the generated output.
chatgpt canvas demo
  • Now, in the Canvas window, you can select a portion of the text and enter your suggestion by clicking on ‘Ask ChatGPT’. ChatGPT will make changes then and there. You can also choose to format the text.
refine text using chatgpt canvas
  • In the bottom-left corner, you will find Canvas shortcuts to refine your text further. For example, I changed the reading level to high school level. You can polish the text further and add emojis as well.
chatgpt canvas shortcuts
  • While working with code, you can make similar inline editing in the code itself, just like Cursor.
improve code with chatgpt canvas
  • Further, you can access Canvas shortcuts and add comments and logs, fix bugs, and port the code to a different language.
chatgpt canvas shortcut for coding
  • By the way, in the standard GPT-4o interface, you can write “use canvas” in your prompt to trigger the Canvas window without changing the model from the drop-down menu.
Related Articles
ChatGPT Code Interpreter: What Is It and How It Works?
Arjun Sha Jul 10, 2023
How to Set Custom Instructions in ChatGPT
Arjun Sha Jul 21, 2023

So this is how you can use ChatGPT Canvas to reiterate your work and collaborate to make the final output better and more readable. If you have any questions, let us know in the comments below.

SOURCE OpenAI
#Tags
#AI#chatGPT#featured

Arjun Sha

Passionate about Windows, ChromeOS, Android, security and privacy issues. Have a penchant to solve everyday computing problems.

comment Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...
    Also Read
    I Tried Out ChatGPT Advanced Voice Mode, and It's Not What OpenAI Demoed
    I Tried Out ChatGPT Advanced Voice Mode, and It's Not What OpenAI Demoed
    Author Arjun Sha
    Mira Murati's Sudden Exit Raises Serious Questions About OpenAI's For-Profit Ambition
    Mira Murati's Sudden Exit Raises Serious Questions About OpenAI's For-Profit Ambition
    Author Arjun Sha
    Researchers Develop AI Model That Can Fool CAPTCHA With 100% Accuracy
    Researchers Develop AI Model That Can Fool CAPTCHA With 100% Accuracy
    Author Sagnik Das Gupta
    OpenAI Confirms ChatGPT Did Message Users First, But It Won't Anymore
    OpenAI Confirms ChatGPT Did Message Users First, But It Won't Anymore
    Author Arjun Sha
    6 Things You Should Know About OpenAI's ChatGPT o1 Models
    6 Things You Should Know About OpenAI's ChatGPT o1 Models
    Author Arjun Sha
    How to Use the New ChatGPT o1 Model Right Now
    How to Use the New ChatGPT o1 Model Right Now
    Author Arjun Sha
    I Finally Gave Google's NotebookLM a Shot; Here's How to Use It
    I Finally Gave Google's NotebookLM a Shot; Here's How to Use It
    Author Arjun Sha
    Load More