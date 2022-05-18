Vodafone Idea Introduces Vi Hero Unlimited Prepaid Plans; Check Out the Details!

Vodafone Idea aka Vi has introduced three new prepaid plans as part of its Vi Hero Unlimited Campaign. It includes a number of benefits such as extra data with no extra cost, weekend data rollover facility, and more. Here’s a look at all the details.

Vi Hero Unlimited Plans Details

All the Vi Hero Unlimited plans come with the “Data Delight” benefit, which provides users with an additional 2GB of data for free. It can be availed via the Vi app or by dialing “121249.” Then, there’s the facility of using unlimited data from 12 am to 6 am in the morning.

The plans also include the weekend data rollover option, which will accumulate the leftover data during the week so that people can use it over the weekend. To avail of these benefits, you can recharge with the Rs 299, the Rs 479, or the Rs 719 plan.

The Rs 299 recharge plan offers 1.5GB of daily data, unlimited calls, and 100 local/national SMS a day. It comes with a validity of 28 days. The Rs 419 plan also includes 1.5GB of data/ day, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS a day. But, it comes with an increased validity period of 56 days.

The Rs 719 recharge plan provides the same benefits as the Rs 299 and the Rs 419 plans. The difference is in the validity period, which in this case is 84 days. All these plans are now live on the Vi website and even the Vi app.

To recall, Vodafone Idea recently introduced the Rs 82 prepaid plan, which comes with a free subscription to SonyLIV’s Premium mobile app. This is an add-on pack that also provides users with 4GB of mobile data and comes with a validity of 14 days. Although, the SonyLIV subscription will be for 28 days.