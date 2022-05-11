Vodafone Idea Launches a New Rs 82 Prepaid Plan with SonyLIV Premium Subscription

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has launched an attractive add-on recharge plan for its prepaid customers that offers unlimited access to the SonyLIV Premium subscription plan. The new recharge plan comes at an affordable price of Rs 82 and also provides 4GB worth of data with 14-day validity. Check out the details below.

Vodafone Idea Launches New SonyLIV Premium Prepaid Plan

The new Rs 82 add-on plan is exclusively available to prepaid customers in India and gives them access to SonyLIV’s OTT content and live channels. These include live coverage of WWE, Bundesliga, and UEFA Champions League, and original content like Scam 1992 – The Harshad Mehta Story, Gullak, and more.

The new plan comes after the telco partnered with the OTT platform to offer new content to Indian customers. Other than the SonyLIV plan, Vi claims to offer access to over 450 live TV channels to its prepaid customers via the Vi Movies and TV subscription.

Other than providing access to premium content on SonyLIV, the Rs 82 add-on pack also provides 4GB of 4G data to customers. While the SonyLIV subscription remains valid for 28 days, the data pack comes with a 14-day validity period. Moreover, it is worth mentioning that the SonyLIV subscription with the new Vi pack is a mobile-only plan. Hence, users will not be able to watch the content on their TVs or web client.

Nonetheless, it is an attractive offer for those who extensively use their mobile devices to consume OTT content. So, if you want to recharge your Vi prepaid number with the new plan and access premium SonyLIV content on your mobile device, you can just use the official Vi app or go to your nearest Vodafone store.

This comes in addition to the recently introduced Rs 195 and Rs 319 prepaid plans by Vi that offer a validity of 31 days, along with the new Rs 98 plan.