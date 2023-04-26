Vivo X90 Series With Zeiss-Backed Cameras Launched In India

Vivo has finally unveiled its flagship-grade X90 and X90 Pro smartphones in India with ZEISS cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC, and more. To recall, the X90 series was introduced last year in China with the X90 Pro+ smartphone which has been skipped for India. Know more about the new Vivo smartphones below.

Vivo X90 Pro: Specs and Features

The X90 Pro sports a 6.78-inch 120Hz FHD+ curved AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1300 nits, 452 PPI, and 2160Hz PWM dimming. There’s support for Q9 super retina eye protection and HDR10+. The curved display is housed within an aluminum body frame and vegan leather back. The back houses a massive Big Eye circular camera hump, protected by Gorilla Glass 6. This circular array is surrounded by a Stainless Steel Halo Ring.

The rear camera module houses a 50MP IMX989 primary shooter with a 1-inch sensor and OIS. The other lenses include a 50MP IMX758 portrait lens with OIS and a 12MP IMX663 ultra-wide lens. The optics are co-engineered with Zeiss and have the certified Zeiss T* coating on all the rear cameras, to reduce ghosting and flaring. The smartphone houses a dedicated V2 chip for AI-infused computational photography. The selfie camera is a 32MP shooter, with AI-accelerated Zeiss Portrait styles.

You get camera features like 4K video recording, Zeiss Landscape & Architecture mode, Handheld Astrophotography Mode, and much more.

Vivo X90 Pro

In terms of performance, the X90 Pro is fueled by the 4nm MediaTek 9200 5G chipset and the Immortalis G715 GPU. It supports up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The smartphone is backed by a 4,870mAh battery with support for 120W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging. This translates to a 50% charge in 8 minutes and 10 seconds.

An in-built vapor cooling system helps the device in better thermal management and an X-axis Linear Motor delivers better gaming performance. The X90 Pro runs on FunTouch OS 13 based on Android 13. Vivo promises 3 years of Android and Security updates respectively. Other features include dual stereo speakers, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and an IP68 rating. It comes in Legendary Black color.

Vivo X90: Specs and Features

The Vivo X90 is a slightly trimmed-down version of the X90 Pro. The smartphone is practically the same as the x90 Pro in terms of display and processor. However, the curved screen of the X90 is housed within a glass back enclosure, surrounded by an aluminum chassis. In terms of button placement, speakers, and ports, it is the same as that of the X90 Pro.

In terms of optics, the circular array design of the X90 Pro trickles down to the X90 as well. The primary camera is a 50MP Sony IMX866 VCS bionic spectrum shooter. The other two cameras include a 12MP IMX663 portrait sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. The selfie camera is a 32MP shooter. Just like the X90 Pro, the X90 optics are also co-engineered with Zeiss and have the certified Zeiss T* coating on all the rear cameras, to reduce ghosting and flaring. The x90 also boasts a dedicated V2 chip as a standalone ISP.

Vivo X90

The smartphone has a slightly reduced battery capacity at 4,810mAh with 120W wired fast charging support and 50w fast wireless charging. The X90 is also IP54 rated compared to the IP68 rating of the X90 Pro. Other specifications include Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13, Bluetooth 5.3, and much more. The Vivo X90 is available for purchase in Asteroid Black and Breeze Blue color.

Price and Availability

The Vivo X90 5G and the X90 Pro 5G are up for pre-booking starting today and will be available in India from May 5 via Flipkart. Check out the prices below.

Vivo X90 Pro

122GB+256G: Rs 84,999

Vivo X90

8GB+256GB: Rs 59,999

12GB+256GB: Rs 63,999

Feature image credit: Vivo