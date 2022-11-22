Vivo X90 Series with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Chipset Launched in China

Vivo has finally introduced its flagship X90 series in China. The Vivo X90, the X90 Pro, and the X90 Pr+ are the first ones to be powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC and come with ZEISS-backed cameras, 120W fast charging, and more. Here’s a look at all the details below.

Vivo X90 Pro+: Specs and Features

The Vivo X90 Pro+ looks similar to the X80 series and has a slightly protruding big circular camera hump at the back. It features a Stainless steel halo design, inspired by the rising sun. The cameras come with the ZEISS branding, much like its predecessors, and has support for features like Zeiss Flare Portrait, Zeiss T*coating, and more. There’s also the new V2 chip on board for adaptive HDR, better night photography, improved AI, and more improvements.

The phone has a 1-inch Sony IMX989 50MP main camera for a 77% increased photosensitive area, a 114-degree 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP portrait lens with a 50mm focal length, and a 64MP periscope lens. The front snapper stands at 32MP. The X90 Pro+ supports 8K videos at 30fps, Zeiss Natural Color and Vivo Vivid Color color science, ZEISS Cinematic style bokeh, up to 100x zoom, handheld star photography, and more camera features.

Under the hood, there’s the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset with the Adreno 740 GPU. With this, the Vivo X90 Pro+ has become the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phone. This is coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The front has a 6.78-inch Samsung E6 AMOLED 2K LTPO 4.0 display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1440Hz PWM dimming, 1800 nits of peak brightness, and Dolby Vision.

The device gets a 4,700mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. It runs OriginOS 3.0 based on Android 13. Additional details include 5G, an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanne, facial recognition, Twin Icefield Cooling, Bluetooth version 5.3, NFC, Wi-Fi 6, IP68 rating, and more. It comes in China Red and Original Black colors.

Vivo X90 Pro: Specs and Features

The Vivo X90 Pro boasts the same design as the X90 Pro+ and comes in China Red and Original Black colors. It has a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 2160Hz PWM dimming, and support for Q9 super retina eye protection, making it the world’s first phone to get one.

It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset, which supports features like hardware-based ray tracing. It comes along with the Immortalis G715 GPU and up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The camera department includes a 50MP Zeiss 1-inch T* main camera, a 50MP portrait lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide lens, along with a 32MP selfie shooter.

The phone gets its juice from a 4,870mAh battery, which supports 120W fast charging. It runs OriginOS 3.0 based on Android 13. It includes an in-display fingerprint scanner, dual stereo speakers, 5G support, an IP68 rating, and more.

Vivo X90: Specs and Features

The X90 is a slightly toned down variant of the X90 Pro models. While it comes with the same display and chipset as the Vivo X90 Pro, there are some differences. For instance, the Vivo X90 gets a 50MP VCS bionic spectrum primary camera, a 12MP portrait lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. There’s a 32MP front snapper.

It also has a smaller 4,810mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. Plus, it comes with an IP54 rating. Other details include 5G support, an in-display fingerprint sensor, NFC, and more. It runs OriginOS 3.0 based on Android 13. The phone is available in China Red, Black, and Ice Blue colorways.

Price and Availability

The Vivo X90 series starts at CNY 3,699 (~ Rs 42,200) and will be available from November 28 in China. Check out all the configurations and their prices.

Vivo X90 Pro+

12GB+256GB: CNY 6,499 (~ Rs 74,200)

12GB+512GB: CNY 6,999 (~ Rs 79,900)

Vivo X90 Pro

8GB+256GB: CNY 4,999 (~ Rs 57,100)

12GB+256GB: CNY 5,499 (~ Rs 62,800)

12GB+512GB: CNY 5,999 (~ Rs 68,500)

Vivo X90