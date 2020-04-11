In an attempt to encourage gamers to maintain social distancing and stay indoors, some of the major UK-based game developers will be showing COVID-19 related ads in their games. According to one of these developers, this is to remind people of their obligations to others.

The initial games that will display these government ads will be Dirt Rally 2.0, Sniper Elite 4 and Candy Crush Saga. These in-game adverts will show the phrase “Stay Home, Save Lives” to inspire gamers to stay indoors.

Now, different games will display these adverts differently. Some games will feature the ads as in-game banners while some will display them in their launcher pages. For PC games like Sniper Elite, the ads will also contain a link to a website that will provide more info on the topic.

Codemasters’ one of the most popular games, Dirt Rally 2.0 was recently added to the PlayStation Plus package. So, this will give these ads a huge boost in the gaming market.

The London division of Activision Blizzard, King, also expects to cater to millions of gamers with the inclusion of the ads in Farm Heroes Saga along with Candy Crush. The company presumes that they can deliver the message to millions of its gamers who play the games every day.

Video games have become the sole escape passage for people locked in their homes. So, game developers are trying to help the community with these campaigns. These ads will reach millions of people playing these games and the developers hope to encourage these gamers to stay indoors amidst the ongoing pandemic.