Users Report ‘iPhone Storage Almost Full’ Warning Bug After Installing iOS 15

Soon after Apple released iOS 15 earlier this week, users started noticing an ‘iPhone Storage Almost Full’ warning in the Settings app. The worst part about the alert is that it appears even if you have ample free storage and you can’t manually dismiss it.

iOS 15 ‘iPhone Storage Almost Full’ Warning Bug

According to user reports, the ‘iPhone Storage Almost Full’ message doesn’t seem to go away even if you have cleared up some storage by deleting files. Hence, if you’re an iOS 15 user who’s facing this bug, waiting for an official fix from Apple will be the right move. Anyone else run into an iOS 15 bug that says “iPhone storage almost full” in Settings when there’s plenty of space available? My device has 20GB free and I can’t dismiss it. pic.twitter.com/fSQlkBuzA5— Matt Brian (@m4tt) September 20, 2021

iOS 15’s issues with storage don’t end there. Some users are facing another strange bug where the device is showing more available storage than the iPhone’s actual storage capacity. For instance, one user with a 256GB iPhone was surprised to see that the available storage was listed as 274.85GB, as you can see below: please explain ????? #iOS15 @AppleSupport pic.twitter.com/2o7pWgHzP7 — 👽 (@oldpizzasauce) September 23, 2021

It looks like Apple is aware of this bug plaguing iOS 15 devices. However, the company’s official tech support is recommending users to restart their iPhones, which doesn’t resolve the problem. Given the scope of the bug, you could expect a software update to fix the incorrect warning message in the coming days.

Meanwhile, if you’re having trouble installing iOS 15, check out our guide on fixing iOS 15 stuck on ‘Update Requested’ screen on iPhone. So, are you facing the infamous ‘iPhone Storage Almost Full’ error in your iPhone running iOS 15? Tell us in the comments below.

Featured Image Courtesy: Matt Brian / Twitter