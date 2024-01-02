Upcoming NVIDIA RTX 3050 with 6GB VRAM Spotted Online

A new entry-level Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card with lower VRAM capacity than the previous model (RTX 3050 8GB) could be coming soon. In a new leak, RTX 3050 6GB has been discovered in online product listings of a Russia-based PC hardware retailer known as Citilink.

The leak was spotted by VideoCardz, and the RTX 3050 6GB had leaked before as well. With this leak, we can now uncover several aspects of the upcoming RTX 3050 6GB GPU, such as its clock speed, total graphics power (TGP), and PCIe connector length.

Three new models from Nvidia’s GPU brand partner Palit have been leaked here. These include Palit’s RTX 3050 StormX, StormX OC, and KalmX variants. Reportedly, these are coming with 6GB GDDR6 VRAM capacity.

At the time of writing, the leaked listing on Citilink.ru is still up. By the way, the KalmX variant is notably a fan-less variant of RTX 3050! It will be interesting to see how the passive cooler will handle extended gaming sessions.

Image Courtesy: Citilink.ru

Speaking of the RTX 3050 6GB specs, it has been revealed in this very early product listing that this GPU has 115W TGP. Compared to the previously released 8GB variant (which is rated at 130W), this new cut-down version consumes 13% lower power.

Keep in mind that Nvidia has not yet confirmed the existence of this GPU so things could change upon release. Along with lower VRAM capacity, this new cut-down variant will have slightly lower performance as well.

The aforementioned base clock speed of the 6GB variant is also dramatically lower, listed at 1042MHz. For reference, Palit’s website lists RTX 3050 (older 8GB model) with 1552MHz of base clock speed. In the image, you can also see that the PCIe connector is shorter than usual.

Based on this, RTX 3050 6GB should operate on PCIe 4.0 x8 (8 lanes). Even the RTX 4060 Ti operates on PCIe 4.0 x8 but has a PCIe x16 physical interface. As you can see, this Palit RTX 3050 6GB has a physically shorter PCIe x8 connector, too!

Image Courtesy: Citilink.ru

While the pricing of RTX 3050 6GB has been mentioned here (RUB 28,720), it is most probably placeholder pricing. The real pricing of this GPU is yet to be revealed. Hopefully, we will hear more about this GPU soon. It is expected that Nvidia will release this entry-level graphics card in February 2024.

What are your thoughts on RTX 3050 6GB? If you are looking for an entry-level graphics card, would you consider this Nvidia RTX 3050 with cut-down specs? Let us know in the comments below.