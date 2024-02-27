Nvidia Unveils New RTX 500 & RTX 1000 Laptop GPUs for AI Workstations

Nvidia has unveiled two new GPUs, namely the RTX 500 and RTX 1000, which are expected to be used in various upcoming RTX professional laptop designs. These GPUs will be launched later this year in Spring 2024. These workstation-centric GPUs will be used in professional use cases such as manufacturing, product design, engineering, and AI acceleration.

Manufacturers like HP, Dell, MSI, and Lenovo will be the first to release ‘mobile workstations’ aka lightweight laptops with these Nvidia GPUs later this year. These laptops will be suitable for many on-the-go users who require enough computing power to drive professional workloads.

Nvidia RTX 500 & RTX 1000 GPUs: Features & AI Performance

These laptop GPUs have various features, such as 4GB GDDR6 memory on the RTX 500 and 6GB GDDR6 on the RTX 1000. Nvidia touts these as being optimal GPUs for AI-accelerated workflows. By the way, the target market for these is different compared to GeForce GPUs, like the RTX 4060 found in many mid-range gaming laptops.

The RTX 500 and RTX 1000 GPUs have 3rd-generation RT Cores & 4th-generation Tensor cores. The GPUs also support the latest AV1 encoder with NVENC, sporting higher efficiency when compared to the older H.264 standard. There is also DLSS 3 support, which is the company’s AI-powered frame generation technology.

Image Courtesy: Nvidia

Things like video calls with AI effects enabled will also perform better with RTX 500 and RTX 1000 laptop GPUs. There is also an on-board neural processing unit (NPU) on these GPUs. According to Nvidia, this NPU will assist in handling lighter AI workloads. It will work alongside Tensor cores, which provide AI acceleration.

By the way, the company says the new RTX 500 when compared to a CPU exclusively will offer “up to 14x” better performance in generative AI such as Stable Diffusion. In 3D rendering, 10x better performance has been touted.

Below is a performance comparison of Nvidia’s Ada Lovelace architecture-based RTX professional laptop GPU lineup measured in TOPS: Image Courtesy: Nvidia

Nvidia’s RTX 500 & RTX 1000 Laptop GPUs: Specifications

Nvidia’s new RTX 500 and 1000 GPUs are based on the Ada Lovelace architecture. They are an expansion to the previously released RTX 5000, 4000, 3500, 3000, and 2000 workstation-centric GPUs. Here are the specifications of the new RTX 500 & RTX 1000 GPUs: Nvidia RTX Ada Generation GPU CUDA Cores RT Cores (3rd Gen) Tensor Cores (4th Gen) VRAM Capacity & Type Memory Bus Width Peak Memory Bandwidth Total Graphics Power (TGP) RTX 1000 2560 20 80 8GB GDDR6 96-bit 192 GB/s 35-60W RTX 500 2048 16 64 6GB GDDR6 64-bit 128 GB/s 35-140W The TGP will vary based on the different laptops that manufacturers will release.

By the way, we could also see some new laptops with the new RTX 1000 GPU come out with higher graphics power limits (140W), but a design like this will probably be less portable. Thanks to the introduction of these new professional RTX laptop GPUs, there will be even more options catering to the productivity-focused audience in the market.

What are your thoughts on the Nvidia RTX 500 and RTX 1000 laptop GPUs? Let us know in the comments below.