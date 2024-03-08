DMA Shatters Apple’s Closed Ecosystem: Uninstalling Safari on iPhone Now Possible

Apple has pushed its own set boundaries and made several changes to comply with the DMA (Digital Markets Act) in the European Union. It added support for sideloading on iPhones and alternative payment methods for EU iPhone users. Now, Apple shared a document outlining some of its upcoming plans.

According to the new compliance document shared by Apple, the giant is preparing to allow iPhone users in the EU to uninstall the Safari browser by the end of 2024. In addition, it is working on more “user-friendly ways” of transferring data from an iPhone to a non-Apple device, which will be available by fall 2025. When this happens, Google and Samsung can offer better data transfer tools, allowing a user to easily switch from an iPhone to an Android smartphone.

Google already offers a “Switch to Android” app to transfer data from iPhone to Android. While it can quickly transfer data like media and free apps, it cannot transfer some data like paid apps, Safari bookmarks, and more. Apple’s solution might fill in those gaps.

By the end of 2024, iPhone users in the EU will be able to remove Safari entirely and install an alternate browser on their devices. For this, Apple is working on a browser-switching solution that can export and import data from one browser to another on the same device. Now, the Cupertino tech giant also supports alternative web browser engines, which is again because of the DMA requirement.

Apple is also working to offer seamless interoperability between ‌iPhone‌ and other smartphone platforms. Third-party payment apps can access the ‌iPhone‌’s NFC chip for contactless payments and developers in the EU are allowed to submit requests for additional interoperability for their apps. These requests will be closely examined on a case-by-case basis whether they come under the guidelines of the DMA, and if it’s feasible to develop the interoperability solution.

Just like the previous changes, the newly announced guidelines are exclusive to users and developers in the European Union where the DMA is applicable. Therefore, no other country or region will get these benefits, unless there’s another law or a lawsuit.