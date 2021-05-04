The creators of TikTok clone Chingari have launched a new Made in India Clubhouse clone that they call Fireside. The company calls it India’s first voice-based social media app, which is not entirely true. There exists an app called Leher with similar features, and it has been around since 2018.

Fireside App on Android and iOS

“The fireside app is a social networking app that lets you follow, and form connections with like-minded individuals. It lets you share your thoughts and synergize on enriching ideas. Empower yourself with worldwide connections that will add value to your professional, and personal life,” explains the company.

As you can see in the image below, you can use Fireside to discover relevant groups that cater to your interests. The interface is c̶o̶p̶i̶e̶d̶ similar to Clubhouse, starting from the color scheme to the call UI. You can use the Explore section to discover new clubs. Clubs you’re a part of will show up in the Communities tab.

Keeping the current situation in mind, Fireside has also hosted dedicated COVID helplines in the app. Using this, you can find volunteers willing to help with beds, oxygen, and medicines in your city. Just join the dedicated voice channel for your city to seek help during these trying times.

There's strength in unity, and we need to be united in our efforts now more than ever. We at @joinfireside are proud to join hands with a group of good people to form the @COVIDCitizens platform to offer 24X7 assistance to distressed citizens. Please spread the word. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/qmwMjNuWqN — Fireside (@joinfireside) May 1, 2021

If you want to try out Fireside, download the app from Google Play Store or App Store using the link given below. You’ll have to enter your phone number to complete the signup process. You can also take a look at our list of the best apps like Clubhouse if you want an alternate option.

Download Fireside (Android | iOS)