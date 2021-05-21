As revealed in November last year, Twitter has now finally restarted its public account verification program. Going forward, Twitter users can apply to get verified on the platform, presumably without much hassle.

Twitter Restarts Verification Program

To be eligible for getting verified on Twitter, you should fit in one of these six categories: government, companies, brands and organizations, news organizations and journalists, entertainment, sports and gaming, activists, organizers, and other influential individuals. In addition, you should satisfy the eligibility criteria detailed in the company’s verification policy for the respective category.

“The blue badge is one of the ways we help people distinguish the authenticity of accounts that are of high public interest. It gives people on Twitter more context about who they’re having conversations with so they can determine if it’s trustworthy, which our research has shown leads to healthier, more informed conversations,” wrote Twitter in its blog post.

How to Apply for Twitter Verification

Twitter says users will see the new verification application in the Account Settings tab over the next few weeks. Since it is getting a gradual rollout, you may not immediately see the option on your Twitter account. Here’s how the verification application process looks like:

According to Twitter, you could expect an emailed response to your application in a few days. This could even take few weeks if many users apply, which is most likely to be the case. If your application gets rejected, you can reapply after 30 days. While some users consider blue checkmark a vanity metric, most eligible Twitter users seem hyped to get onboard.

Twitter has plans to expand the eligible categories to include scientists, academics, and religious leaders later this year. In the same blog post, the company also revealed the upcoming rollout of a way to denote account type on automated accounts and memorialized accounts in the next few months.