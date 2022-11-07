Twitter Will Now Suspend Accounts in Disguise If This Condition Isn’t Met

Ever since Elon Musk took over Twitter, things have been changing! The Twitter Blue Tick will now be paid and the platform will be stricter towards accounts impersonating others. Elon Musk’s recent tweet reveals that impersonators will be permanently suspended.

New Twitter Suspension Rules Come Up!

Musk reveals that accounts impersonating others without using the term ‘parody’ will be permanently suspended, that too without warning. Copying people on Twitter has never been accepted but the first step was a warning (based on Twitter policies), followed by a temporary suspension if needed.

However, this won’t be the case, from now on. And this has already started happening. Comedians Kathy Griffin, who changed her name to Elon Musk on Twitter, has been suspended on Twitter. A similar fate was met by accountholder Ian Wood who also named his account Elon Musk. Recently, a tweet with the Bhojpuri song “Lollipop Lagelu” went viral too. Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying “parody” will be permanently suspended— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2022

This surprisingly comes after Musk’s previous tweet, which assured that Comedy is now legal on Twitter after announcing his official acquirement of the platform. However, it turns out that people will have to justify the “legal comedy” to stay put on the platform!

He revealed that this step will be followed now that verification will become available for more people. This shall become a condition for signing up for Twitter Blue with verification. Elon Musk further threatens to take away the now-paid Blue Tick if there’s a name change.

Twitter Blue with verification has started rolling out to people in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It costs $7.99 a month and includes the Blue Tick, lesser ads, priority ranking for quality content, and more. Musk believes widespread verification will help “democratize” journalism but may just lose its value.

When Is Paid Twitter Blue Tick Coming to India?

As for the new Twitter Blue’s availability in India, Musk has revealed that it will happen in less than a month. So, we can expect the Twitter Blue tier to roll out by the end of November. There’s no word on the pricing and Musk plans to have different prices for different countries based on the purchasing power parity. So, we can expect the price to be less than $7.99, which translates to Rs 656. Hopefully, less than a month— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 5, 2022

Once made official, it will require people to subscribe if they want to get verified. Those with the existing Blue Ticks will also have to pay to keep their verification intact. Elon Musk wants to make Twitter the most accurate source of information!

Musk also fired 50% of the workforce recently and we expect a lot more changes to happen! So, what are your thoughts on the recent changes on Twitter? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.