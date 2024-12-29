Epic Games Store Mystery Game for Today Is Revealed and You Have a Day to Claim It!

Epic Games Store revealed the twelfth free mystery game for the Holiday Sale event and it is the award-winning Orcs Must Die! 3. You have only 24 hours to claim this fun co-op Action-Adventure.

This third installment of the action-packed Tower Defense Strategy series is a perfect game to spend your cozy winters. Your inventory is full of traps, spells, and weapons that help you and your allies destroy generations of orcs. Epic Games Store mystery games event 2024 is letting you grab this fun game for free, so don’t miss out – grab your copy now!

Orcs Must Die 3 is an over-the-top orc-slaying action. Whether you are solo or in co-op, you will face massive orc hordes using a vast arsenal of traps and weapons. The story continues decades after the previous games, with new apprentices battling orc invasions.

Image Credit: Robot Entertainment

New War Scenarios introduce large-scale battles outside castle walls, requiring players to defend against a scary amount of orc waves. Powerful War Machines, like giant flip traps and boom barrel launchers, provide the firepower to annihilate waves of enemies.

As for the combat and action, it doesn’t stop after the story. Weekly Challenges and Endless Mode offer continuous gameplay. Drastic Steps, a free expansion, adds flying enemies, heroic guardians, and even more destructive traps.

Scramble Mode presents a unique challenge: orcs evolve with each level, forcing players to adapt and use powerful modifiers to survive. Orcs Must Die 3 delivers intense, chaotic gameplay with a focus on strategic trap placement and overwhelming orc hordes.

Claim Orcs Must Die 3, the chaotic yet fun strategy for free from the Epic Games Store mystery event now.