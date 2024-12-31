Epic Games Store Free Mystery Game on New Year’s Eve Is ‘Sifu’

The fourteenth mystery game is now revealed on the Epic Games Store and it is the highly-rated game Sifu. Claim this indie action adventure for free within the next 24 hours.

With the Epic Games Store mystery event 2024 nearing its end, some of the massive games are unshuttered. With Ghostrunner 2 revealed a few days back and some back-to-back indie roguelikes, it was time for a change of approach. Sifu is an ideal third-person POV game where kung fu takes over. You can get Sifu for free now.

Sifu is a challenging action game where players adopt the role of a young Kung Fu student seeking revenge for the murder of their family. Armed with a mysterious amulet that allows for resurrection, they undertake a treacherous journey, facing waves of enemies in brutal combat.

Image Credit: Sloclap

Each death incurred by the player comes at a significant cost: aging. This mechanic adds a layer of depth, forcing players to consider their actions and learn from their mistakes carefully. The game emphasizes fluid movement and precise execution.

On usual days, you can grab the game on Steam for $39.99, and on some sales, it goes for less. So, getting a game with a Metacritic score of 81 for free is a bargain.

Claim Sifu for free from the Epic Games Store mystery event now. Have you tried this game already? Share your experience with us in the comments.