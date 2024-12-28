Today’s Free Epic Games Store Mystery Game Is an Arcade-Inspired Action Shooter

Do you miss the old arcade-style shooters? Now’s your chance to claim one. Epic Games Store has revealed the eleventh mystery game, and it’s Kill Knight.

This isometric action shooter will keep you on the edge of your seat with more than just mindless carnage. Originally released on October 2, 2024, this PlaySide game faced positive feedback from players so far. According to the Epic Games Store mystery games event 2024 schedule, you have 24 hours to claim Kill Knight.

In Kill Knight, you’re part of an eternal suffering in an eldritch arena, where only your mastery of devastating weaponry can clear out the hordes of otherworldly terror. With lightning-fast controls and arcade-style gameplay, every encounter is a heart-pumping test of skill and reaction time. But that is not the only key element to love the game.

Image Credit: PlaySide

As for the gameplay, engage in breathtaking and perilous combat to discover a deep and rewarding gameplay system. Master enemy patterns and exploit vulnerabilities, execute devastating finishing moves, strategically utilize your diverse arsenal to overcome challenges, and deliver powerful and game-changing attacks. Every encounter is a testament to your mastery.

Kill Knight’s dynamic combat system rewards handy play and encourages experimentation, leading to a deeply satisfying experience. The polished, minimalist aesthetic and retro visuals pay homage to the neon-soaked arcades and shooters of the 90’s. This will definitely transport players to a world of five uncompromising, hand-crafted eldritch arenas where dread and dream-like ruins steal your heart.

Claim Kill Knight for free from the Epic Games Store mystery event now. Have you tried this game already? Share your experience with us in the comment