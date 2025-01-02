Epic Games Store Final Mystery Game Is Now Revealed; Grab It For Free!

Following the giveaway of Kingdom Come: Deliverance as the 15th mystery game, Epic Games Store has announced that Hell Let Loose is the final free mystery game. You can claim this solid FPS multiplayer for free till January 9, 2025.

The Epic Games Store mystery game event, which began on December 12th, offered a diverse selection of games, including acclaimed indie titles and high-quality AAA experiences. While the event was well-received, some fans expressed disappointment. However, Hell Let Loose as the last free game is a perfect ending to an overall decent free games giveaway event.

From the beaches of Normandy to the frozen wastes of Russia, this war experience will take you to the reality of the frontlines. Engage in intense 50v50 battles where teamwork is paramount. Choose from 14 unique roles, each with distinct weapons and equipment, and work together as a squad to achieve victory.

Image Credit: Team17

Hell Let Loose is an experience of the brutal reality of war with authentic weapons, vehicles, and ballistics. Just like the real war, communication is key – coordinate with your squad through in-game voice chat to achieve victory. But beware, evolving objectives and resource management will challenge you at every step.

Do you have what it takes to lead the battalion into the war? Then try it out by yourself in the reckless world of wars and chaos. Winning is the only option in the WW2 world of Hell Let Loose.

Hell Let Loose is usually at a price of $49.99 and getting such a realistic war game for free is a steal deal. Claim Hell Let Loose for free from the Epic Games Store mystery event now as the final game.