Kingdom Come: Deliverance is Free Mystery Game on Epic Game Store Today; Claim It Now!

Epic Games store enters 2025 with a bang and the 15th free mystery game revealed is Kingdom Come: Deliverance. You have only 24 hours to claim this epic open-world RPG adventure.

The Epic Games Store mystery game 2024 event is going with a mixed feeling so far. With only one game remaining to be revealed, Epic had to reveal a game worth the wait before the final one. And so did they! Originally released in 2018, Kingdom Come is one of the iconic RPG experiences that contains everything you desire from the adventure of the Holy Roman Empire.

If you love a story-rich RPG, this is one of the best choices out there. The game is more than just combat, leveling up and progress. In Kingdom Come: Deliverance, your goal is to break the chains and witness a path only you can take.

Image Credit: Warhorse Studios

Unveil an inclusive character creator and take on multiple side stories that feel as important. Apart from the iconic story-telling, the game comes with a classic action-adventure style combat. Being a son of the blacksmith, the combat coming forth will be challenging.

Keep in mind that there is no story unless you create one. Yes, the path you choose, the choices you make, or the allies/enemies you pair with will decide your fate. This complements the already realistic open world of Bohemia.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is usually at a price of $29.99 and getting such a critically acclaimed game for free is a steal deal. Claim Kingdom Come: Deliverance for free from the Epic Games Store mystery event now.