Epic Games Store Mystery Game for Today Is a Do or Die Dungeon Crawler

Epic Games revealed the thirteenth free mystery game on the store and it is Redacted. You can claim this fun fishing adventure from the Epic Games Store for free within the next 24 hours.

After some great game reveals, Epic Games continues the trend of solid roguelike games. Although the game is not rated high on Steam, it is quite fun for its premise. The key here is that you get to enjoy a roguelike full of carnage for zero dime. Epic Games Store mystery games event 2024 will let players claim this great dungeon-crawling adventure for 24 hours.

The icy moon of Callisto, home to the high-security prison Black Iron, has descended into chaos. An outbreak has infected the inmates, turning them into savage creatures. As a lone guard in Redacted, your only chance for survival is to reach the last escape pod. But you’re not alone. Rival survivors – from deranged custodians to ruthless gangsters – will stop at nothing to claim the escape pod for themselves.

Image Credit: Striking Distance Studios

Each death in this brutal struggle becomes a lesson. Learn from your mistakes, acquire new weapons, and upgrade your abilities with each run. Escape is a race against time and against your adversaries. Outmaneuver them, outgun them, and eliminate them to secure your escape.

The only thing you must remember is that facing death is not the end. You must confront the reanimated corpse of your fallen comrades to earn powerful upgrades. The stakes are high. You can also attempt a final, all-or-nothing run to unlock the most powerful gear. Succeed, and reap the rewards. Fail, and lose everything. Sounds like a perfect roguelike?

Redacted blends a sci-fi setting with fast-paced action where you get the grit and fun at once. Moreover, it features a unique art style that complements its high-energy soundtrack that you cannot miss before entering a new year.

Claim Redacted for free from the Epic Games Store mystery event now. Have you tried this game already? Share your experience with us in the comments.