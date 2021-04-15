Truecaller Will Let Businesses Verify Their Caller IDs

Truecaller, since its release back in 2009, has come a long way to be one of the most trusted caller identification apps in the market. The developers have been adding features to prevent users from answering spam or fraud calls on their numbers. Today, the company has announced to bring new brand identity solutions as a part of its premiere Enterprise offering.

As per Truecaller, the new brand identity solutions will allow businesses to verify their identities within the app. The verification solution will provide businesses with an overhauled call screen on user devices which will increase consumer safety and prevent fraud and scam calls.

So, what this means is that small businesses and enterprises will now be able to add their brand logo, brand name, and a “Verified Business” badge for their Truecaller IDs. This way, when verified businesses call consumers who use Truecaller’s active caller ID system to detect spam calls, users will see a new incoming call screen for them.

A New Call Screen

The new call screen, as per Truecaller, will contain 5 distinct visual differentiators that will represent a verified business. For starters, instead of the current red background for spam calls, the app will show a green-colored backdrop for the call. There will be a prominent brand logo, the name of the brand, a verified tick beside the brand name, and, as I mentioned, the verified business badge.

This way, users will be easily able to identify a call from a legit business account and not avoid them thinking that it is a spam or fraud call. However, if a user thinks that even a verified account can be a potential spammer, he/she can report it right away.

Apart from helping users to identify verified businesses, this will also allow small businesses to easily connect with their target consumers and build their brand identity in the market much more efficiently.

Truecaller has been testing the new brand solutions as a beta program for a limited number of businesses. The company says that, during its early access phase, over 150 businesses signed up for the program and saw a “significant improvement in the efficiency of the calls they make to their users.” In addition, the call pick-up rates of the companies also saw notable improvements.

So now, the Bengaluru-based company is aiming to scale up the program to include more businesses in the national and international markets.