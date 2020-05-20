The most popular caller ID app, Truecaller, has completely redesigned its mobile app to make it efficient for users to access their call history, SMS, and more. Truecaller is still offering a minimal and clean UI but revamps the home tab to show more info. It also replaces the intrusive caller ID pop-up with a full-screen alternative on Android. Also, a smart SMS feature has been added to the mix for Indian users.

Revamped Home Screen

Once you update the Truecaller app, the first noticeable change will be the revamped home screen. The design has always been minimal and simple but the app now shows both your call history and messages under one roof – on the home screen.

You can tap the profile picture to see contact details or tap the name to open the built-in chat messenger. It also lets you place voice calls to the recipient’s Truecaller app.

Full-screen Caller ID

Do you find Truecaller’s Caller ID pop-ups annoying? I certainly do and so do a lot of other users because it covers up the dialer buttons on several occasions. That’s exactly what Truecaller gathered in user feedback. Hence, the company has today debuted a new fullscreen Caller ID solution to replace the annoying pop-ups.

The fullscreen Caller ID is disabled by default but you can jump into the ‘Caller ID’ Settings and pick the ‘Full Screen’ style. It replaces the current dialer and continues to identify callers, spammers, and more. You will also see ads on the fullscreen Caller ID if you are not a premium user.

Important SMS Tab

Truecaller already helps sort the message inbox, identifying and putting spam under a separate tab. The app builds on this feature with the addition of an ‘Important’ tab. It’s merely a left-swipe away from the home screen and helps keep track of payments, bills, and other important notifications in a minimal fashion. This is an India-first feature for Android users.

You will reminders and updates for upcoming payments at the very top. Truecaller also plans on “adding in the coming months travel reminders like flight delays, bus seat allocation and live tracking, and updates on postal deliveries, tax updates, and hospital appointments,” as per the blog post.

If you want a take a quick look at the revamped Truecaller app, check out this YouTube video. Truecaller currently has over 300 million users, with India making up for close to 70% of that massive userbase. The app has garnered over 1 million subscribers for its premium service globally. The UPI payments, flash messaging, and other features still make an appearance in the app.