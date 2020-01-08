Last year, AMD announced its third-gen Threadripper line-up comprising of the the 24-core Threadripper 3960X and the 32-core Threadripper 3970X. Later, the company confirmed that it will be launching a 64-core Threadripper 3990X in 2020, and well, the company has finally announced that processor at CES 2020.

The Threadripper 3990X is the world’s first HEDT processor to come with 64 cores, and even though this is, strictly speaking, a desktop processor that anyone can buy, it’s really aimed at creators who truly need 64-cores in their performance machines. The Threadripper 3990X is aimed towards digital creatives working in 3D animation, raytraced VFX, and 8K videos.

According to AMD, the Threadripper 3990X brings up to a 51% performance boost as compared to the Threadripper 3970X, which is a huge jump for sure. Moreover, the company is claiming that the processor scores 25,399 points in Cinebench R20. Obviously, I’m more than excited about hopefully getting my hands on this processor to test it out, but these scores look more than promising.

As the leaks had suggested back in 2019, the Threadripper 3990X is a power-hog for sure. The processor comes with a TDP of 280W, and offers base/boost frequencies of 2.9GHz/4.3GHz. It also has 288MB of total cache. Here’s the spec-sheet shared by AMD:

Cores/Threads 64C/128T Frequency 2.9GHz; Up to 4.3GHz TDP 280W Total Cache 288MB PCIe Lanes 88 (72 useable) Price $3,990

AMD says the processor will be available from February 7, 2020, for an eye-watering $3,990. I’m unsure if AMD chose that pricing because it matches the processor’s name or not, but it’s not surprising that the processor is priced this high.