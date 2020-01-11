Everyone’s dream of getting done with brushing in seconds has come true. A French company named FasTeesH showed-off its latest innovation – an electric toothbrush capable of cleaning your mouth in just ten seconds a few days back at CES 2020.

Dubbed Y-Brush, the electric toothbrush uses sonic vibrating technology to clean mouth at this pace with precision. The company claims that its toothbrush removes 15% more plaque than a normal toothbrush.

Y-Brush is made of thin nylon bristles. The bristles are attached to a flexible mouthpiece. To get started, you will have to apply the toothpaste of your choice to the bristles and keep the gadget in contact with your mouth for 5 seconds per side.

You can choose between three vibration intensity settings on Y-Brush. According to FasTeesH, the brush will last for a month on a single charge. A charging stand is provided with the brush to charge the gadget.

Y-Brush is available to purchase in two sizes – Small and Medium. Small Y-Brush is intended for children of the ages 4 to 12 while Medium size is for anyone older than 12.

Coming to the pricing, Y-Brush starts at $125. In the Solo pack, the company provides a handle, a brush, a USB charger, and a storage stand. There are other bundles like Duo, Duo+, Family+ as well. FasTeesH recommends replacing the brush head every six months. The brush head costs $30.

The product ships worldwide and you should be receiving your piece by the end of the first quarter if you order now. Check out Y-Brush from the link below and let us know if you found this helpful in the comments.

