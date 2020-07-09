If you have been following Android releases for a long time, you would know that the stable version is usually rolled out sometime in September. Google is currently testing its next-gen Android update, Android 11, with Pixel and some third-party users. The company rolled out the second beta update just yesterday. But, as the title should tell you, Google has mistakenly revealed the official launch date for the stable release.

First spotted by the eagle-eyed folks at PhoneArena, the launch date seems to have been revealed in one of the videos (now deleted) uploaded during Google’s virtual smart home summit. As shown in the screenshot below, Google will start rolling out the Android 11 stable version on September 8.

This is surely a slip-up but there’s a possibility that it’s not entirely true. First, Google had to cancel its developer conference this year. It then scheduled an Android 11 beta launch show but that too was pushed back due to the protests in America. Android 11 beta 1 finally arrived earlier last month without any prior notice. This means there’s a huge possibility of the final release arriving late as well.

The September 8 launch date is, however, unsurprising as the company has stuck to a similar timeframe over the past two Android releases. Also, the official beta and stable release schedule coincide perfectly with the aforementioned date.

So yeah, we’re certainly looking forward to a stable release in September but is the 8th a tentative placeholder or the official date still remains to be seen. Until then, go ahead and check out the best new features in Android 11 right here.